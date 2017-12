× Masked thief robs Park City vape shop early Thursday morning, $2K reward offered

PARK CITY, Utah – A Park City Vape shop was burglarized early Thursday morning and a search is on for the suspects.

It happened at 1:51 a.m. at Park City Vapor Company on Sagewood Drive.

Surveillance video of the crime shows a masked suspect robbing the store. Another suspect was a getaway driver.

The owner is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects.