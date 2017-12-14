× LDS Church to announce changes to youth participation in temple ordinances Sunday

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints confirms they will announce changes to youth participation in temple ordinances this Sunday.

A blog post from “This Week in Mormons” first broke the news with a copy of a letter they say will be read to members during Sunday meetings.

That letter indicates that priests—the title used for male youth between the ages of 16 and 18 who hold the Aaronic Priesthood—will soon be able to officiate in baptisms for the dead in temple ceremonies, provided they have a limited-use temple recommend.

Priests will be able to serve as both the baptizer and as the witness. The ordinance to bestow the gift of the Holy Ghost will remain solely a Melchizedek Priesthood responsibility, according to the letter.

Young women ages 12 to 18 who have a limited-use temple recommend will be able to assist with baptistry assignments that are currently undertaken by sisters who serve as temple ordinance workers or volunteers.

A Priesthood Preview meeting for Primary children will also be modified to include both 11-year-old boys and girls and will be called the Temple and Priesthood Preparation meeting.

The letter states these changes will take effect January 1 of 2018.

A Spokesman for the LDS Church declined to confirm the specific details of those policy changes but did confirm that changes to the policy will be announced Sunday, December 17.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.