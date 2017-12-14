Keeping organized during the hectic holiday season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Professional organizer Wendy Brown is helping all of us stay organized with three easy ways to reduce the clutter and chaos happening this season.

Donate unused decorations: to help get more organized, this is the perfect time to donate those unused holiday decorations that just sit in the box to someone else to be able to use. You not only free up space, but you also help give some decor to someone who may need it. Give experiences: everyone knows that one person that they don't know what to get because they have everything. So, instead of stressing over what gift you could come up with, give them the gift of an experience. Wendy suggests a movie experience box with tickets to a movie, popcorn, and candy. Experience gifts not only are simple and meaningful, but they also give you and your loved one something to look forward to after the season is over. Seasonal bucket-lists: there are so many activities and fun things to do throughout fall and the holiday seasons, and trying to squeeze everything can be overwhelming. Wendy's big tip? It's okay to say no. Go through your bucket or to-do list and plan for the things that are obligatory or that you feel like you really don't want to miss, but it's okay to not make it to every event. Just enjoy your time together with your loved ones this season and don't worry about having to fit everything into this short period of time.

For more information, organization tips and gift ideas, visit www.seeking-sanity.com