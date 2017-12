Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KEARNS, Utah -Unified Fire Authority investigators are trying to determine the cause of a garage fire in Kearns late Wednesday night.

Firefighters responded to the fire near 4100 west and 5500 south just after 10:30 p.m.

The detached garage behind the home was fully engulfed in fire when crews arrived.

Twenty firefighters surrounded the garage to keep the fire from spreading to any homes and had it out b y 11 p.m.