BYU, UVU to give students and employees free UTA passes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UTAH COUNTY -- Two universities in Utah County will begin providing students and employees with free UTA transit passes that can be used on the Bus Rapid Transit line, standard buses, FrontRunner trains, TRAX trains and the S-line streetcar.

The free pass program will begin in August of 2018 and applies to students and both full and part-time employees at Brigham Young University and Utah Valley University.

The universities are sponsoring the plan in an effort to reduce traffic congestion, alleviate parking problems, and promote cleaner air.

Students must be enrolled in at least one class on campus to be eligible for the pass, which becomes invalid should the student quit or graduate, or if an employee stops working for the university.

Fox 13's Lauren Steinbrecher has more on the plan, see the video above for her report.