Two police officers shot in St. Louis, suspect barricaded.

Posted 7:50 am, December 14, 2017, by , Updated at 08:43AM, December 14, 2017

ST LOUIS, Missouri -- Two police officers were shot Thursday morning in north St. Louis County.

This happened in the Bellfontaine Neighbors area, and the suspect has barricaded himself in a home.

St. Louis Fox Affilliate  KTVI is reporting the officers were shot in the chest, but their bullet-proof vests may have saved their lives.

The officers are conscious and speaking.

Witnesses say the suspect opened fire on the officers from about 15 feet away after they pepper-sprayed him after a scuffle on the front lawn.

 

 