Heber City ‘bounce house’ operator sentenced to prison for sexually abusing children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HEBER CITY, Utah - A man who operated a "bounce house" in Heber City was sentenced to prison Wednesday for sexually abusing children.

Bryce Johnson pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated child sex abuse in October.

It was a very emotional day in Fourth District Court. 33-year-old Bryce Johnson and his attorney pleaded with the judge for jail time and rehabilitation while prosecutors wanted prison for Johnson.

Judge Jennifer Brown said that for years, Johnson set himself up to have easy and ready access to young boys and that he groomed several of them to gain their trust and then sexually abused them.

Johnson owned local businesses like the Bouncy House and a waterslide in Heber. He was also a youth sports coach and a foster parent.

The judge went on to say that if not for the bravery of one of the young men who came forward earlier this year, Johnson might still be sexually abusing children.

Then, barely able to hold back tears because she said no one wins in this case, the judge sentenced Johnson to three terms of three-years-to-life at the Utah State Prison.

The judge ordered the three terms to run consecutively, meaning Johnson will spend a minimum of nine years in prison before he becomes eligible for parole.

"I understand what the concerns were for the state, we tried to address those, the judge had her own concerns, but I can just tell you that he did take responsibility and no one had to testify and now everyone can move on from today," Johnson's attorney Tara Isaacson said.

The parents and relatives of a couple of the victims declined to comment on camera but said they want Bryce Johnson to spend even more time behind bars, hopefully the rest of his life. That's because they say their children's lives have been changed forever.