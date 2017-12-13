Budah checked out the brand new movie theater in Spanish Fork. You can get more information here.
A look inside the brand new Cinemark Theater in Spanish Fork
-
Spanish Fork man with multiple mugshots arrested again
-
Spanish Fork High takes first place in marching band championship
-
New technology hoping to revolutionize search and rescue
-
How much it may cost Utah taxpayers to fight a movie theater over its liquor license for showing ‘Deadpool’
-
Utah won’t appeal judge’s ruling on ‘Deadpool’ and liquor
-
-
Man arrested in connection to 29-year-old Spanish Fork cold case
-
Texas man kills daughter’s boyfriend, runs over couple before shooting himself
-
Patrons gather for opening night at new Hale Centre Theatre in Sandy
-
Spanish Fork man with lengthy criminal history arrested, in possession of stolen credit card
-
Reports of Halloween vandalism rampant in Spanish Fork
-
-
Utahns take rare opportunity to see ‘Casablanca’ on the big screen
-
Rich’s Reviews: ‘The Shape of Water’ and ‘Wonder Wheel
-
Suspect in custody, passenger injured after police fire shots during high-speed chase in Utah County