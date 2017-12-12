Woman hurt after bailing out of mini-van at end of high-speed chase in Los Angeles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES - A woman bailed out of a moving mini-van in downtown Los Angeles after leading police on a high-speed chase Tuesday morning.

The pursuit began in Irwindale and reached speeds of 90 mph and then meandered through Studio City, downtown L.A. and Boyle Heights, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Fox affiliate KTTV reported the driver is a suspected car thief.

Officers took her into custody and arrested her.

She appeared to have serious injuries and after being handcuffed, paramedics placed her on a gurney and an ambulance took her to a hospital.