Weber County Commissioner resigns to take new position at Department of Natural Resources

SALT LAKE CITY – Weber County Commissioner, Kerry Gibson, is resigning to take a new position with the Utah Department of Natural Resources.

DNR Executive Director, Mike Styler, announced Tuesday morning that Gibson will be the department’s new Deputy Director.

He replaces current Deputy Director Robyn Pearson who is retiring.

“Robyn’s 13 years of institutional knowledge and background are difficult to replace,” Styler said. “Kerry’s background as a farmer, state legislator and most recently county commissioner will make him a valuable asset to the DNR.”

Gibson has served as a Weber County Commissioner since 2011 and will resign from that position before starting his new job on Jan. 13.