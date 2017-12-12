Utahn in Venezuelan prison sends family audio message, complains of serious illness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - For the first time in over a year, we're hearing from a Utah man being held in a Venezuela jail.

Josh Holt sent his family an audio recording and it confirmed their fears that he is very sick and getting worse.

"Guys I don't feel very good. I've been throwing up all night, and diarrhea all night," Holt said in the recording. "I'm very dizzy and I can't think and my stomach hurts super bad and I don't know what to do."

Holt has been in prison for over a year. He moved to Venezuela to get married, but was arrested by police and sent to prison on accusations he was a spy.

Holt's family says there is a court order to move him to a medical facility, but the prison refuses.

After hearing about Holt's deteriorating condition, Utah Senator Orrin Hatch released a statement calling on the Venezuelan government to allow Holt to receive immediate medical attention.