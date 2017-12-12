Utahn in Venezuelan prison sends family audio message, complains of serious illness

SALT LAKE CITY - For the first time in over a year, we're hearing from a Utah man being held in a Venezuela jail.
Josh Holt sent his family an audio recording and it confirmed their fears that he is very sick and getting worse.
"Guys I don't feel very good. I've been throwing up all night, and diarrhea all night," Holt said in the recording. "I'm very dizzy and I can't think and my stomach hurts super bad and I don't know what to do."
Holt has been in prison for over a year. He moved to Venezuela to get married, but was arrested by police and sent to prison on accusations he was a spy.
Holt's family says there is a court order to move him to a medical facility, but the prison refuses.
After hearing about Holt's deteriorating condition, Utah Senator Orrin Hatch released a statement calling on the Venezuelan government to allow Holt to receive immediate medical attention.
"It's beyond inhumane to deny a court order allowing Josh to receive the urgent medical care he needs," Hatch said. "I call on the Maduro government to see that Josh is able to receive immediate medical attention as we continue to work towards his release on humanitarian grounds." ---Senator Orrin Hatch.