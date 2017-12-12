× Utah State Prison Correctional Officer fired after being charged with trying to lure a child on the internet

DRAPER, Utah – A correctional officer at the Utah State Prison was fired Tuesday after being charged with trying to solicit, seduce or lure a minor over the internet.

Ross Cameron was arrested after police say he made several attempts to set up a meeting with a 13-year-old boy to engage in sex acts.

The person Cameron was talking with online was actually a police officer.

According to a probable cause statement, Cameron contacted a person he thought was a 13-year-old boy on October 31, 2017 and again on November 7.

In each case, Cameron made crude suggestions but was concerned about getting caught.

In the October case, Cameron sent a message that said “I (sic) probably get in trouble talking to you haha,” and later in the conversation wrote, “I just want to make sure your (sic) not like a cop or something haha.”

Cameron was working as a correctional officer at the Utah State Prison in Draper at the time of his arrest. He was hired in December, 2015 and has been a correctional officer for his entire employment.

He was notified via letter of an intent to terminate Tuesday. There is an appeals process through the Department of Human Resource Management, which requires due process.