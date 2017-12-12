‘Three thieving scrooges’ sought by Lehi police for stealing $6,000 worth of merchandise

LEHI, Utah – The Lehi Police Department is seeking information leading to the arrest of three shoplifters, who made off with $6,000 worth of merchandise from a store in late November.

According to a Facebook post made by police, “These three thieving scrooges visited a store at the Outlets at Traverse Mountain on the 25 of November.”

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in catching the three suspected thieves, “to identify them so we can find them in order to provide them with a nice warm Christmas meal at the Utah County Bed & Breakfast.”

Anyone with information leading to identifiying the suspects is asked to call Detective Colqui at 385-201-1005.