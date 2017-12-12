Help to give a Christmas to those in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Changing Lives Globally provides humanitarian services to individuals, families, and communities in need here in Utah, the U.S., Mexico, Central and South America.

The goal is to help these underprivileged communities through public education, training, improving medical care and providing access to clean water and sanitation.

97% of all their funds are contributed directly to those in need.

They provide Christmas gifts for over 400 families in the Salt Lake Valley, who are vetted and referred by refugee organizations and shelters.

Unfortunately, there are still over 200 families that they are trying to provide for and that have not yet been adopted, and this is their only chance at a Christmas this year. Changing Lives Globally is looking for individuals who would like to help out these families by either adopting an entire family for Christmas so they can help to provide gifts, or help in some other way.

Changing Lives Globally has impacted so many peoples lives and have so many wonderful experiences to share the ways they've impacted people.

If you're interested in getting involved with Changing Lives Globally, you can visit their website here.