× Child hit by car near Kennedy Junior High School in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY – A child was hit by a car near Kennedy Junior High School Tuesday morning.

The school is located at 4495 south 4800 west.

Emergency dispatchers said it happened just after 7:30 a.m. and the child was transported to a hospital.

This is a breaking story.

Fox 13’s Scott McKane is on scene and will have live updates throughout the morning.