Teen pleads guilty to sexual assault and murder of 12-year-old girl

SALT LAKE CITY – A 17-year-old who was charged of sexually assaulting and murdering a 12-year-old girl two years ago pleaded guilty in both juvenile court and adult court Monday.

12-year-old Kailey Vijil was found in a field, after being lured out of her house by the then 15-year-old suspect two years ago. In November of this year, the suspect was found competent to stand trial, and able to understand the nature of the crimes he committed, despite the fact that the teen reportedly suffers from, “one or more mental disorders, intellectual disabilities or related conditions,” according to 3rd District Juvenile Court Judge James Michie.

The teen pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting Kailey in juvenile court, while pleading guilty to murder and sexual abuse in adult court. Under the plea agreement, the original charge of aggravated murder was reduced to just murder.

According to the judge, the teen will serve time in juvenile detention for the sexual assault, which could last until he is 21 years old.

At that time, the teen will return to adult court, and will be sentenced for the murder and sexual abuse charges. He faces 15 years to life for the murder charge, and one to 15 years for sexual abuse.