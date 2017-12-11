× Report: Utah high school graduation rates at five year high

SALT LAKE CITY – For the fifth straight year, high school graduation rates have increased in Utah.

According to the Utah State Board of Education, 86 percent of students who entered high school four years ago are graduating, which equals 40,100 students this year.

“It is exciting to be a part of an education system that is improving over time,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Sydnee Dickson. “I am grateful to the parents and teachers who are working with their children and students to prepare them for their first steps into their adult lives.”

In a statement, the board of education said that the overall graduation rate for 2017 is one percent above the 2016 rate. Year-to-year gains were seen among American Indian, Hispanic, Pacific Islander, white, economically disadvantaged and English learner students.

Here is a breakdown of high school graduation rates in Utah from the past five years: