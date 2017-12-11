Recipe: Light New York Style Cheesecake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mary Ross from SelectHealth shared her recipe for a healthier take on a longtime favorite.

Light New York Style Cheesecake - A slice of heaven at half the fat. Serve Light New York Style Cheesecake at your next holiday party or family event for rave reviews!

Yield: 18 servings

Crust

11 whole graham crackers, broken into fours or

1 6.75 oz. box of Annie`s Snicker Doodle Gluten-Free Bunny Cookies

4 tbsp. butter, melted

¼ cup sugar

Filling

99% residue-free cooking or baking spray

1 16-oz. container 2% fat cottage cheese

3 8-oz. containers 1/3 less fat cream cheese at room temperature

1¾ cups sugar mixed with ½ tbsp. cornstarch

3 eggs, lightly beaten

1 tbsp. vanilla extract

2 tsp. lemon extract

1 tsp. lemon zest (optional)

pinch salt (optional)

Crust:

Adjust oven rack to center and preheat to 350 F. Process graham crackers or cookies into fine crumbs. Transfer crumbs to a mixing bowl and combine with sugar and butter. Spray a 9-inch springform pan with baking or cooking spray. Transfer crust mixture to pan, pressing crumbs evenly onto bottom.

Bake 8 to 12 minutes, remove from oven and set aside to cool completely before filling.

1. Filling:

Process cottage cheese in a food processor or blender until smooth and no lumps remain 2 to 3 minutes, scraping down work bowl as needed.

Place cream cheese and sugar in large bowl and mix at medium speed until smooth. Turn mixer to low, add cottage cheese, eggs, extracts, zest, and salt, blending together until combined. Do not over mix. Too much air in the batter can cause cracking.

Pour batter into the pan, smoothing top with a spatula. Bake at 350 F for 50 to 55 minutes until center has slightly risen and is barely set. Turn off heat and cool cake in oven with door ajar for 1 hour.

Remove cheesecake from oven and cool for 2½ to 3 hours. While cake is cooling, run a knife or spatula around the outside edge of cake each hour to keep it from sticking to the sides of the pan. Wrap cake securely and chill at least 4 hours.

To Serve:

Remove the sides from pan, blot moisture from the top of cake with a paper towel, and let stand at room temperature about 20 minutes before slicing and topping with Strawberry Glaze and fresh sliced strawberries or topping of choice.

Nutritional Information: 265 Calories; 13g Fat; 33g Carbohydrate; 0 Fiber;

7g Protein; 68mg Cholesterol; 370mg Sodium

High-Fat Version: 450 Calories; 27g Fat; 11g Protein; 40g Carbohydrate; 143mg Cholesterol; 400mg Sodium

Nutritional Information for Gluten-Free Crust: 275 Calories; 13g Fat; 33g Carbohydrate; 0 Fiber; 7g Protein; 68mg Cholesterol; 343mg Sodium

Strawberry Glaze

1 16-oz container frozen sweetened strawberries or 4 cups fresh or frozen unsweetened whole berries and ¼ cup sugar

2 tbsp. any berry liqueur, framboise liqueur, kirsch, etc. - optional

2 cups fresh strawberries, sliced for garnish

1. Place strawberries in a food processor or blender with sugar (if not using presweetened strawberries) and liqueur and process until smooth.

Yield:

3½ cups or 28 2 tbsp. servings 44 Calories; 0 Fat; 0 cholesterol; 0.2g Protein; 11g Carbohydrate; 1.4g Dietary Fiber; 0 Sodium.

For more tips and recipes from SelectHealth go here.