Gov. Herbert appoints new executive director of the Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Governor Gary Herbert announced the appointment of Kim Cordova as the executive director of the Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice Monday. Cordova is replacing Ron Gordon, who held the position for eight and a half years. He now serves as the governor’s general council.

“Kim Cordova will bring exceptional dedication and passion to this role,” said Gov. Herbert. “Her extensive experience and dedication to the rule of law make her a good fit for this position, and the commission will benefit from her strong leadership.”

Cordova is currently a managing partner at Edward K. Brass, where she handles a large amount of criminal defense cases.

“I am honored and humbled to be considered for such an important position,” said Cordova. “I look forward to serving the people of Utah.”

This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate.