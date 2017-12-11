Fog, slick roads, and drivers going too fast blamed for several crashes in northern Utah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- ‘Tis the season to be aware of fog and slick roads.

That was the case early Monday morning, but Utah Highway Patrol troopers said many drivers weren't aware enough.

There were multiple slide-offs and fender benders.

The temperature inversion is trapping fog and smog in the valleys along the Wasatch Front, limiting drivers' visibility. Condensation is also falling on the roads and freezing, making them very slick.

According to the UHP, this is just one of those things about living in Utah that drivers need to be aware of to avoid getting involved in a serious wreck.

"Your vision goes from low visibility to no visibility and 70 mph is for the optimal conditions on the interstate, today is not optimal conditions" Lt. Todd Royce with the Utah Highway Patrol said. "We're anticipating this to go all the way into next week."

Lt. Royce said someone can be driving along at freeway speeds in perfectly clear conditions and suddenly find themselves in the middle of a cloud.

The weather pattern is expected to stay for the next several days.

Trouble spots include I-80 westbound near the airport and the Great Salt Lake, as well as on the west belt of I-215 and anywhere near the Jordan River.

Troopers are urging all drivers to be aware, take care and slow down when you enter into the fog zone.