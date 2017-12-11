× Cottonwood Heights Police Department seeks help in finding missing woman with dementia

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah – The Cottonwood Heights Police Department asked for the public’s help in locating a missing woman, who is considered to be endangered, Monday afternoon.

According to a statement released by police, 71-year-old Maata Satini walked away from her home, and suffers from dementia.

Satini was last seen wearing blue jeans and a brown sweatshirt. Police reported that she is possibly in the area around the University of Utah.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Cottonwood Heights Police Department at (801)-840-4000.