Cottonwood Heights Police Department seeks help in finding missing woman with dementia
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah – The Cottonwood Heights Police Department asked for the public’s help in locating a missing woman, who is considered to be endangered, Monday afternoon.
According to a statement released by police, 71-year-old Maata Satini walked away from her home, and suffers from dementia.
Satini was last seen wearing blue jeans and a brown sweatshirt. Police reported that she is possibly in the area around the University of Utah.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Cottonwood Heights Police Department at (801)-840-4000.
