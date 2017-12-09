Loved ones hoping for justice one year after double homicide in South Ogden

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah -- A year after their son’s murder, the family of Cyle VanKomen is still searching for answers.

The moments leading up to the double homicide in South Ogden were caught on camera, but police still haven’t named any suspects.

Cyle is one of two victims killed one year ago in South Ogden. The 24-year-old was with his neighbor, 61-year-old Kevin Nelson, when at least three men approached the home wearing masks.

The men spied through windows before going into the house and robbing then shooting the victims.

VanKomen’s family spoke to Fox 13 News Friday night about how they are coping one year after the crime. They said they are hoping for answers and preparing for their second Christmas without him.

“Really just sad,” said Karly VanKomen, Cyle’s stepmom. “You want to be happy. It’s supposed to be a happy time of year, and you want to be happy for your other children, but it almost doesn’t feel right to be happy, so it’s really mixed emotions on what you do, how you celebrate."

Cyle’s father added that it's especially tough to be around Cyle's friends, not knowing if any of them could be responsible for his son's death. Police say it's likely the suspects knew the victims.

The case remains open and anyone who has information about the crime or who recognizes the men in the surveillance footage is asked to call South Ogden Police. Non-emergency dispatch can be reached at 801-629-8221. You can also call 1-866-TIP-A-COP (1-866-847-2267).