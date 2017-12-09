Abandoned house fire sparks investigation

SALT LAKE CITY – A house fire is raising questions for fire investigators after finding the abandoned home ablaze Saturday morning.

According to Salt Lake City Fire Department Capt. Kevin Kochevar, the structure had been boarded up and disconnected from gas and electricity for quite a while.

A witness told Fox 13 the home had been abandoned for several years.

Firefighters say they had to force their way into the home, but not knowing if someone had been secretly staying in the home or how they had affected the interior made the situation more complicated.

Capt. Kochevar says his crews were able to arrive within 15 seconds thanks to the homes close proximity to their station. When they arrived around 6:40 a.m. the fire was visible coming from the rear of the house, along with heavy smoke.

Firefighters had the blaze knocked out within an hour. There were no reported injuries.

Fire crews don’t know the cause of the fire yet and say an investigation is underway.

The Salt Lake City Fire Department reminds homeowners to have their furnace inspected or to hire a chimney sweep to help protect your home and loved ones from an unexpected fire.