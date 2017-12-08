UPD seeks help locating missing child with autism
MIDVALE, Utah — Police are asking the public for help in locating a missing 13-year-old boy who has autism.
According to the Unified Police Department, 13-year-old Vladimir Moss was last seen around 1:45 p.m. at Midvale Middle School.
The boy was last seen wearing a blue coat, red pajama bottoms and a red T-shirt. He is pictured in the photo attached to this story.
Anyone who sees the boy or who has knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to call police.
40.624830 -111.883814