Provo photographer accused of sexually abusing teen boys

PROVO, Utah — Provo Police booked a man into jail Thursday after he was accused of sexually abusing teenage boys during photo shoots.

Kyle Navarrete, 32, faces one felony count of forcible sodomy and four felony counts of forcible sexual abuse after police received reports of inappropriate behavior from three teenage boys.

According to a probable cause statement, all three boys posed in their underwear for Navarrete.

In each case, the statement said, Navarrete is accused of touching or adjusting the boy’s genitals for the photos.

“Kyle Navarrete told the victim that he needed to do this to make the photos look good,” the statement said.

Police said they contacted three modeling agencies, and they learned Navarrete’s alleged behavior is not standard practice for photo shoots.

Officers served search warrant at Navarrete’s home and a vehicle he was driving. According to the probable cause statement, police have seized electronic devices and are working to process evidence in the form of images of the alleged victims.