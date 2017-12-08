Man guilty in deadly crash asks judge if he can join Marines instead of going to prison

CLAREMORE, Okla. – One of two brothers convicted in a deadly hit-and-run crash asked a judge if he could join the Marines Corps instead of serving jail time.

Gage Shriver, now 21, Dakota Shriver, now 23, were convicted in September for the deadly crash.

In 2015, Noelle New and Maranda Talley were struck by a vehicle while walking to QuikTrip, according to the Tulsa World.

New died from her injuries and Talley was critically injured, but did survive.

Gage Shriver made the request to dodge prison time during a pre-sentence investigation report obtained by KOKI.

“I’m not the type of person that would leave those girls there for dead,” he said in the report. “I ask that you allow me to join the Marine Corps.”

New’s mother, Brandy Whitmire, said she was shocked to hear his request.

“So, yeah, I was just kind of shocked and I thought, oh, so you just want a little slap on the wrist,” she said. “It’s a lifetime of not being held accountable.”

Dakota Shriver was convicted of second-degree murder and Gage Shriver was convicted of first-degree manslaughter.

The judge denied Shriver’s attempt to join the armed forces; both brothers were sentenced to 25 years in prison.