Hearts 4 Paws: Izzy the Pomeranian

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meet Izzy, a sweet 7 year old Pomeranian.

Unfortunatley, this adorable little dog had to be given up to a shelter because her previous owners were moving to a place that didn't allow dogs.

Izzy is looking for a a place to call home and someone to love her. She's freshly groomed and comes spayed, microchipped and is current on all vaccinations. Izzy is also great with other cats and dogs. Her adoption fee is $300.

This Saturday, December 9, Hearts 4 Paws will be hosting Santa Paws pictures at the West Valley PetCo from 1 pm to 4 pm. For just the small price of $9.95, you can have a picture taken with Santa Claus and your pet, which is perfect for Christmas cards. The charge is through PetCo stores, but they in-turn will be donating the funds to help homeless animals.

The purpose of Santa Paws is that Hearts 4 Paws is seeking donations to cover medical expenses that go towards dental, spays/neuters, broken legs and the hospitalization of other dogs. All donations are tax-deductible and any amount is greatly appreciated.

For more information, visit www.hearts4paws.org