× Utah man meets deputies at door with shotgun, sizable marijuana grow operation uncovered

RELIANCE, Wy. – A Price, Utah, man is in custody in Sweetwater County, Wyoming, after he met authorities at his door with a loaded shotgun.

The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office said 31-year-old Brian Richard Olsen was wanted for allegedly brandishing a firearm during a recent road rage incident.

When deputies went to his house Wednesday, he allegedly met them at the door with the loaded weapon.

Authorities said, after a brief verbal altercation, Olsen surrendered.

No shots were fired and no one was injured.

That was just the beginning.

Authorities found multiple other guns and a “sizeable marijuana grow operation that included approximately 80 marijuana plants in various stages of growth throughout the house.”

Olsen could now face charges including possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent, reckless endangering, interference with a peace officer, possession of more than 3 ounces of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and cultivation of marijuana.