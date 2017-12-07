West Valley’s Rocky Mountain Raceways to close after 2018 season

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – Rocky Mountain Raceways will close after the 2018 season to make way for new commercial development in West Valley City, the raceway’s owners announced Thursday.

According to the Young Automotive Group, the track’s lease expires in 2018 and they did not have an option to renew. The property is owned by Freeport West, a large commercial real estate company with holdings in Utah, Nevada, California and Arizona.

“We’ve invested a great deal in the racing community, and we aren’t walking away from that,” Spencer Young Sr. said in an emailed statement. “We will continue to sponsor racers and support racing.”

Young Automotive Group said it looked at buying new land and building a new track, but it didn’t make economic sense. It also explored the idea of creating a public venture with the state or West Valley City, but little interest was expressed.

The 50-acre raceway, located just off the 201 freeway at 6555 West 2100 South, features an NHRA-sanctioned drag strip, a motocross facility and a 3/8-mile asphalt oval track. It first opened in 1968 as Bonneville Raceways and underwent a major overhaul under new ownership in 1990s.

“Since this venue opened, so many memories have been made here. Life-long friendships have been created. People have met here through racing, developed their own love story, and are now married with children,” said General Manager Mike Eames. “We look forward to creating as many new memories as possible during our 2018 season.”