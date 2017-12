× One killed in crash at Camp Williams on Redwood Rd.

CAMP WILLIAMS – One person has died and another has minor injuries after a crash on Redwood Rd. at Camp Williams Thursday morning.

Saratoga Springs Sgt. Jeremy Wright said an SUV and a car collided.

One was going northbound, the other southbound, and one crossed the median and hit the other.

Redwood Rd. has since reopened after it was shut down for hours.

The names of those involved have not been released.