Health Fix: Finding relief for lower back pain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lower back pain is a common complaint, affecting approximately 80 percent of adults in the U.S. Most causes of lower back pain stem from overuse, injury, or pressure on nerve roots in the spinal canal, and the severity of pain can vary.

Although lower back pain and stiffness can be a nuisance and even debilitating, there are measures you can take to prevent or manage most episodes. Dr. Brandon Green of Mountain Point Medical Center has some tips and tricks to help find relief from lower back pain.

Common causes of low back pain

Muscle or ligament strain

Bulging or ruptured spinal disks

Pressure on the nerves

Arthritis in the spine

Skeletal irregularities

Osteoporosis

Pain management techniques

Keep moving to keep your back mobile

Focus on exercises that strengthen core muscles

Stretching exercises

Lifestyle modification

Create a workspace that supports your back

Ice to reduce inflammation

Take nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medication

Treatment options

Physical therapy

Epidural steroid injections

Muscle relaxants

Nerve block

Surgery (often the last resort when other treatments are not successful)

If back pain persists or worsens after trying at-home pain management techniques, it may be time to make an appointment with your doctor.

For more information, you can visit www.mountainpointmedicalcenter.org