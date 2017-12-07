Health Fix: Finding relief for lower back pain

Lower back pain is a common complaint, affecting approximately 80 percent of adults in the U.S. Most causes of lower back pain stem from overuse, injury, or pressure on nerve roots in the spinal canal, and the severity of pain can vary.
Although lower back pain and stiffness can be a nuisance and even debilitating, there are measures you can take to prevent or manage most episodes. Dr. Brandon Green of Mountain Point Medical Center has some tips and tricks to help find relief from lower back pain.
Common causes of low back pain
- Muscle or ligament strain
- Bulging or ruptured spinal disks
- Pressure on the nerves
- Arthritis in the spine
- Skeletal irregularities
- Osteoporosis
Pain management techniques
- Keep moving to keep your back mobile
- Focus on exercises that strengthen core muscles
- Stretching exercises
- Lifestyle modification
- Create a workspace that supports your back
- Ice to reduce inflammation
- Take nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medication
Treatment options
- Physical therapy
- Epidural steroid injections
- Muscle relaxants
- Nerve block
- Surgery (often the last resort when other treatments are not successful)
If back pain persists or worsens after trying at-home pain management techniques, it may be time to make an appointment with your doctor.
For more information, you can visit www.mountainpointmedicalcenter.org