× Chicken, Rice and Beans Wrap

Chicken, Rice and Beans Wrap

2 cups cooked brown rice

1 14.5 oz. can no-salt added white beans, rinsed

1 1/2 cups boneless, skinless chicken breast, cooked, shredded

1/2 cup carrots, shredded

3 green onions, chopped

1 teaspoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

6 whole grain tortillas (10-inch)

1 cup hummus (any flavor)

No Salt Seasoning and Pepper

In a large bowl, mix together the rice, beans, chicken, onions, chili powder, garlic powder, no salt seasoning and pepper. Spread some of the hummus on the bottom of each tortilla. Top with some of the rice and chicken mixture. Roll the wraps like a burrito. Cut in half. Serve immediately.

Sponsor: Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institute