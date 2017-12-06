Recipe: Italian Hot Cocoa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Christina from Food Apparel shared her recipe for Italian Hot Chocolate. To see how to make the recipe a few different ways go to foodapparel.com

Italian Hot Chocolate Recipe (aka Cioccolata Calda)

Try this recipe for a thick, rich, and creamy hot chocolate, almost like a drinkable pudding. The Italians love this style! Using high-quality chocolate will give you the best results.

Course: Drink

Prep Time 5 minutes

Cook Time 5 minutes

Total Time 10 minutes

Servings: 4 cups

Author Tammy Blankenship

Ingredients

3 cups milk

1 cup chocolate or chocolate chips approx 6 ounces, finely chopped or ground in the food processor

2 teaspoons cornstarch

1-3 tablespoons sugar depending the percentage of your chocolate and personal preference

1 teaspoon vanilla extract optional

Instructions

Warm milk over medium heat until scalding. Make sure to stir frequently to not burn on the bottom of the pan.

While milk is warming, mix cornstarch, sugar, and ground chocolate.

Add chocolate mixture to hot milk.

Cook until slightly thickened (2 to 4 minutes).

Add vanilla (optional) and remove from hot pan immediately.