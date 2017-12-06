9-year-old girl reported missing in Pleasant Grove found safe

UPDATE: Pleasant Grove Police stated on Facebook around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday that the missing child has been found. They thanked everyone who shared the information for their help.

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — Pleasant Grove Police are asking the public for help in locating a missing child.

According to police, 9-year-old Sol Dani Reyes went missing Wednesday from Mount Mahogany School, 618 North 1300 West in Pleasant Grove.

Police state the girl was last seen leaving school Wednesday afternoon. She was wearing white pants, a gray hoodie with cats on it as well as black shoes. She was carrying a backpack that has pink polka dots.

Anyone who sees the child is asked to call police dispatch at 801-785-3506.