× MormonLeaks: LDS church baptized Trump’s grandparents after they died

SALT LAKE CITY — Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints posthumously baptized President Donald Trump’s grandparents and likely did the same for Trump’s parents, according to a posting by MormonLeaks.

MormonLeaks, an organization that aims to increase transparency with the Mormon church, shared screenshots from the church’s online genealogical database showing the church performed baptisms and other “ordinances” on Trump’s paternal grandparents, Friedrich Trump and Elisabeth Marie Christ.

The church’s posthumous ordinances are performed by proxy in temples around the world. Some of the LDS church ordinances, which include “baptism,” “confirmation,” “initiatory,” “endowment,” “sealing to parents” and “sealing to spouse,” for Friedrich Trump and Elisabeth Marie Christ were completed between April 2016 and May 2017. The “endowment” and “sealing to parents” ordinances for Elisabeth Marie Christ are still “In Progress,” the posting said.

The database, which is called “FamilySearch,” does not show specific ordinance records for President Trump’s parents, Frederick Christ Trump and Mary Ann MacLeod. In each case, the records are listed as “Not Available.”

“[T]his could be for a number of reasons. However, according to MormonLeaks sources the records of the relatives of well known public figures are often not made available for privacy reasons,” the MormonLeaks posting said.

However, because President Trump’s parents’ names are listed in the database, it is possible the ordinances have been performed or will be performed in the future.

The LDS church has not issued a statement on the posthumous ordinances performed on President Trump’s relatives, and a church spokesman referred FOX 13 to this webpage for information on baptism for the dead.

The White House has not responded to FOX 13’s inquiry if President Trump is aware of the posthumous ordinances performed on his relatives.