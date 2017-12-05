What you need to know about minimally invasive surgery and fellowship trained surgeons

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Medicine is always evolving and changing, and sometimes it's hard to keep up with the latest techniques such as minimally invasive surgery.

Thankfully, Dr. Stephanie Henderson of Granger Medical who is practicing at the Murray Women's Health Center can answer all of our questions.

According to Dr. Henderson, minimally invasive surgery is the performance of surgery through very small incisions in a patient's abdomen. Traditionally, large abdominal incisions were required to remove tissue and treat disease, but thanks to today's technology, surgeons are able to perform complex procedures through very small incisions.

Patients in need of surgical treatment benefit from these minimally invasive routes of surgery with decreased complications such as infection and blood loss, decreased hospital admission and length of stay and quicker recovery time.

Minimally invasive surgery can be used to treat pelvic pain, endometriosis, uterine fibroid, menstrual bleeding, ovarian cysts, pelvic organ prolapse, incontinence and much more.

There are specific surgeons that perform such procedures as well. Not only are fellowship trained minimally invasive surgeon's fellowship trained, board certified surgeons, but they also have to complete the medical training necessary to practice obstetrics and gynecology as well as two additional years of training for advanced gynecologic surgery. They often have decreased rates of complications, ability and training to treat advanced pelvic disease and improved patient outcomes, according to Dr. Henderson.

For more information, visit www.grangermedical.com