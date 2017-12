Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - Congressman Chris Stewart wants to create Escalante Canyons National Park within the newly shrunken borders of Grand Staircase Escalante National Monument.

Stewart calls it a win-win, though environmentalists are skeptical after feeling burned by the Trump Administration's Executive Orders shrinking Grand Staircase Escalante and Bears Ears National Monuments.

In the video above, we look at what National Parks mean to local economies in Utah.