Suspect in Magna homicide arrested in Dallas

DALLAS, Texas – The U.S. Marshals Service has arrested a suspect in a Magna homicide that occurred in July of this year.

According to Unified Police Department (UPD), Gino Cecala was arrested in Dallas. Details regarding the nature of the arrest were unknown, but UPD did confirm Cecala was in custody.

Cecala was announced as a suspect by police in late Nov. for the homicide of 25-year-old Paige Espinoza as she was visiting a home at 8360 West Mix Ave.

According to police, the shooting suspect targeted the southeast bedroom window.

Details regarding Cecala’s extradition back to Utah were unknown at the time of this report.