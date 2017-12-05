× LDS Ward Second Counselor arrested for alleged sexual abuse of daughter

AMERICAN FORK, Utah – A second Counselor in the Bishopric for an LDS Ward in American Fork was arrested Monday, for allegedly sexually abusing his daughter.

Jeff Graton was charges with three counts of Forcible Sexual Abuse, which are second degree felonies.

According to a probable cause statement made by the American Fork Police Department, an LDS Bishop requested that police check in on Graton, his second counselor, after the bishop received a phone call from the counselor’s wife. The wife allegedly told the bishop that her daughter confided in her, and stated that Graton, her father, had sexually abused her several years prior.

Police interviewed the teenage victim at the Children’s Justice Center in Provo, where she disclosed that her father touched her, and made her touch him approximately ten times. According to the victim, the alleged abuse took place three years prior.

Police stated that Graton was taken in to be interviewed, where he admitted to the alleged abuse, but stated it happened two and a half years ago.

Graton was booked into Utah County Jail on Dec. 4. If convicted of his charges, he faces a term of imprisonment of not less than one year nor more than 15 years.