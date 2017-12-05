Common mistakes parents make while photographing their kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Something kids may hate more than taking naps? Taking pictures.

As parents know, getting your child to sit still long enough to take a picture can be hard. And, if you do manage to do so, your photos may not always turn out great.

Photographer Travis Richardson of Travis J. Photography has 4 common mistakes that parents make while photographing their kids.

Losing your patience Using a flash Poor composition Shooting in auto

Travis also offers photography workshops and classes, as well, for those who are interested in sharping up their photo taking skills.

For more information, visit www.travisjphotography.com