× One injured in American Fork shooting near Taco Bell

AMERICAN FORK, Utah – Police confirmed that an individual was shot in American Fork Monday evening, near a Taco Bell on 500 East 633 South.

The suspect was in custody, according to police.

Circumstances involving the shooting were unknown at the time of the report. The condition of the victim was also unknown.

This is a developing story, for updated information visit www.fox13now.com.