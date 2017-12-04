Provo Police seek suspect in wallet theft, $4,000 fraud

Live Video: Tribal Leaders Speaking on Proclamation to Shrink Bears Ears

Posted 2:35 pm, December 4, 2017, by

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah – Police are seeking to identify a suspect in a wallet theft from a WalMart, that resulted in $4,000 of fraudulent charges.

The suspect appeared in video surveillance to be driving a grey pickup truck. Information regarding the theft of the wallet were unknown. The suspect appeared to be white, wearing a black jacket, dark grey jeans and a black hat.

Police asked anyone with information to contact Detective Cory Manis, with the Saratoga Springs Police Department.

