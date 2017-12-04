× Ogden School District junior high evacuated for small fire in bathroom

OGDEN, Utah – A school in the Ogden School District was evacuated for a small fire in the bathroom Monday morning.

Ogden Fire crews quickly put out the fire at Mound Fort Junior High at 1396 Liberty Ave. just after 11 a.m.

All students are safe and accounted for after they were evacuated to Grammercy Elementary School nearby.

No injuries were reported.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating how the fire started.

Authorities estimate the fire damage at about $3,000.