Man arrested in Herriman City Attempted Criminal Homicide and Theft case

HERRIMAN, Utah – A suspect in a package theft that ended in a shooting was arrested in Elko Nevada on Monday.

Unified Police Detectives, the West Wendover Police department and the United States Marshalls Service arrested Patrick N. Laugan for package theft, and Attempted Criminal Homicide. He is currently being held in Nevada County Jail.

In a statement made by Unified Police Department, Laugan is said to be a convicted felon and a restricted person. He was located in a motel in West Wendover.

According to the statement, “Unified Police detectives also located and seized Laugan’s Chevrolet Impala in West Wendover. UPD detectives are still in West Wendover processing evidence in this case.”

According to a press release from Unified Police Department, the crime occurred around on Nov. 29 at 11:23 a.m. in Herriman in the area of 5200 South and Ambermount Drive.

A passerby saw two people stealing packages and took photos of the suspect vehicle and then began to follow the car to provide additional information to police.

As the witness followed the suspect vehicle, a male passenger leaned out of the window with a black handgun and fired one round at the witness. The shot was fired in the area of 14806 South Juniper Crest Road.

The witness was not hit by the bullet but stopped pursuing the suspects.