Lyft offers new 'Ski Rack Mode'

SALT LAKE CITY – Lyft has launched a new ride type for passengers and drivers. It is called “Ski Rack Mode,” and it was released in Salt Lake City, as well as six Colorado mountain regions.

According to a release made by Lyft, “Ski Rack Mode gives every tourist and ski & snowboard enthusiasts alike the snow-prepped ride their gear and friends need to leave their car at home and get their winter adventures started.”

Lyft is also offering five dollars off their first Skit Rack ride, if they use the code SKIRACKUTAH in Salt Lake City.

Lyft stated that this is a good opportunity for drivers with winter-ready cars to earn extra fare as the ski season picks up. To drive in “Ski Rack Mode,” drivers must meet the following criteria:

Drive in locations where Ski Rack Mode is available

Self-certify your vehicle as snow ready

Have a vehicle equipped with ski racks to hold up to four pairs of skis or two snowboards