Amber Alert: Iron County authorities search for two missing girls and man

IRON COUNTY, Utah - An Amber Alert has been issued for two missing Utah girls from Spring City and a man.

Authorities are searching for 34-year-old Samuel Warren Shaffer who may have 4-year-old Hattie Briella Coltharp and 8-year-old Dinah Elizabeth Coltharp with him.

Officials said Shaffer, 34, is a Caucasian man who is about 5-feet-10-inches tall, weighing 160 pounds with brown hair, hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a camouflaged "boonie hat," black puffy coat and black pants.

Dinah, 8, is described as a Caucasian girl who is 4-feet-9-inches tall, weighing 45 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a blue dress with gray pants, hiking boots and a camouflage jacket.

Hattie, 4, is described as a Caucasian girl who is almost 3 feet tall, weighing 37 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing blue spandex pants with purple polka dots and a short-sleeved shirt of an unknown color.

Shaffer was last seen near Lund, Utah, with two women and his two daughters, Lillie and Samantha Shaffer.

Officials said they were on foot and don't know if they have a vehicle at this time.

The Amber Alert was issued after the girls' father, John Coltharp, was arrested.

He is accused of kidnapping his children who may now be with Shaffer.