SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah Utes are going bowling this year.

The Utes will travel to Texas for the Zaxby’s Heart of Dallas Bowl vs West Virginia December 26 at 11:30 MT.

The University of Utah says bowl game tickets will have a priority deadline of December 6 at 5 p.m., after which tickets will be assigned based on Crimson Club and Season Ticket holder priority. Click here for details.