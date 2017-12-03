× Man threatens woman with gun at Salt Lake City Jewish Community Center

SALT LAKE CITY – University of Utah Police and Salt Lake City Police are looking for a man who allegedly pointed a gun at a female outside of the Jewish Community Center Sunday morning.

Police say the victim was exiting her car in the front parking lot when a white Mercedes wagon pulled up. The man in the vehicle brandished a handgun and pointed it at the female before fleeing the scene, according to police.

The JCC is located on North Medical Drive across from University Medical Center. Salt Lake City Police say the suspect was last seen at 3300 South and I-15.

Police describe the suspect as 30 to 35-years-old with curly brown hair and wearing a brown jacket. His ethnicity is either unknown or was not released.

The suspect’s vehicle has a Utah Arches license plate on the back, no front license plate, tinted windows and a sunroof, police said.

Anyone with any information is advised to call the University Police Department dispatch at 801-585-2677.

Police are also advising people to “be aware of their surroundings and to immediately report any suspicious persons or activities on campus.”