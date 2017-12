Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In this week’s Uniquely Utah, Fox 13’s Todd Tanner takes us to what’s considered Utah’s first indoor/outdoor food truck park.

The Reverstaurant is located at 300 South 327 East in Salt Lake City. It is open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The rotating lineup of food trucks can be found online, here.