Murray Police seek help locating missing woman

MURRAY, Utah — Police in Murray are asking the public for help in locating a woman who was last seen November 29.

Pauline Lynch, who also goes by “Polly”, was last seen leaving a family member’s home in Murray November 29 and was driving a 2015 Hyundai Elantra with a temporary registration tag in the back window and a Rand’s Auto Sales placard where the license plate should be.

Lynch is pictured and described in the missing person’s flyer embedded below.

Anyone who sees the woman or her vehicle is asked to call police at 801-840-4000 and reference case # 17C022779.

